NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 2,692 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,724 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 53.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 114,063 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 346,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,396,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 29,992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel Announces Dividend

Shares of INTC opened at $34.89 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.