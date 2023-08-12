NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 1,549 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.54.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.