NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 114,877 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Citigroup began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.