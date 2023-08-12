Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26. The company has a market cap of $245.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BABA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.