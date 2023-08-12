NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 3,031 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

