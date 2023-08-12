NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.93. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,810 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

