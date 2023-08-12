NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 999 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,796,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,475,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 33,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSGP opened at $80.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

