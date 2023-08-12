NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $733,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 703,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,241 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

