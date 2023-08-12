NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 1,968 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Dril-Quip worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345,344 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,170,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 144,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.94 million, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

