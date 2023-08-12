NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $746,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $285.96 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

