Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 847,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,755,000 after purchasing an additional 179,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,865,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.41.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GXO stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.