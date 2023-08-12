NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 910 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $324,141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,953,000 after purchasing an additional 62,297 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $1,595,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,436,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $1,595,457.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,436,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total value of $286,487.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,319.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,357 shares of company stock valued at $57,436,273 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM opened at $197.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $290.63.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.35.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

