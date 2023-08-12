11,202 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,202 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.01 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

