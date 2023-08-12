NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.60.

View Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP opened at $178.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.