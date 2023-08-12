NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after acquiring an additional 486,163 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,171,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,891,000 after acquiring an additional 308,339 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,674,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,379,000 after acquiring an additional 230,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total value of $1,631,145.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $416.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.09. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.