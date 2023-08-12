Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $49,812,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,514,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,391,000 after acquiring an additional 474,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $13,939,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $59.03 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $113,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,849.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

