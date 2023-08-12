Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,735 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Dropbox by 88.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Dropbox by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,997,316.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $69,381.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 618,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,607,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 720,169 shares of company stock worth $18,305,746 in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

