NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at $23,600,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

Further Reading

