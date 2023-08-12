5,339 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,962,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,313,000 after purchasing an additional 118,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $356.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.64. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $439.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

