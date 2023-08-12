Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $651.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.