NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

