Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Holdings Boosted by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atrion worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 4th quarter valued at $75,616,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 285.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Atrion Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $536.99 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $500.00 and a 1-year high of $705.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.00.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 56.03%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

