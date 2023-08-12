Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 70.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,238 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

