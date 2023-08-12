NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,117,000 after buying an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,740,000 after buying an additional 80,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,055,000 after buying an additional 185,373 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $147.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

