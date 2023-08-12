Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,358 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.77 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

