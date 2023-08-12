ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 65,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares in the company, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,648,818.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,959 shares of company stock worth $9,910,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.19. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.93 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

