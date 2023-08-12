Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.