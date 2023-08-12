Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 45,065 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $15,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,647.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

