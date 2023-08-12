Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,916 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,760,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,156 shares of company stock valued at $29,412,568 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $174.94 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $190.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

