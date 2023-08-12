Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after buying an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after buying an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,142,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,458,000 after buying an additional 1,051,160 shares during the last quarter.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of CTLT opened at $45.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 1,485 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $69,988.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,940.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,889 shares of company stock valued at $89,248 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

