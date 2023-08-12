Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,206 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after acquiring an additional 155,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

