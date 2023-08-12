231,503 Shares in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 231,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hillman Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter.

In other Hillman Solutions news, Director Philip Woodlief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,817.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.44 on Friday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $380.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.62 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

