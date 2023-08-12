Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,112 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.92.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $315.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.88 and its 200-day moving average is $289.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

