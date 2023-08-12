Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,822,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,698,000 after purchasing an additional 421,238 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $231,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

