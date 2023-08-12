Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $707,950,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,266,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 576,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,452,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRTX
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $349.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.