Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

