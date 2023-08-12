Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,988 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,419 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.00. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

