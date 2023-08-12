Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 1.9 %

LH opened at $218.00 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average of $227.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,598. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.