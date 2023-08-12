Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 620 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $497.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14. The stock has a market cap of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

