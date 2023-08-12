Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $207.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.77 and a 200-day moving average of $190.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $215.79.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

