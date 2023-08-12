Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,263 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $8,270,294 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $289.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.88. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.