Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $397.12 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $556.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.56. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

