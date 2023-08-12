Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,284,000 after buying an additional 120,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,975,000 after buying an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after buying an additional 85,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $270.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

