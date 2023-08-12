Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and have sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

