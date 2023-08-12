Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,762 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 103.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 127.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

LANC opened at $186.56 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.29 and a fifty-two week high of $220.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $197.42.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on LANC

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.