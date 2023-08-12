Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 897,214 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 897,214 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Universal Electronics worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 463,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Universal Electronics by 168.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul D. Arling acquired 7,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,252.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.83.

About Universal Electronics

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.