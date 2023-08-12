Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $198,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,907,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 240,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.86%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

