Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of AtriCure worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,954 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 359,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,131,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 3,417 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $195,076.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,992.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $202,883.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,865 shares of company stock worth $498,982. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

