Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rises By 128.9%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, an increase of 128.9% from the July 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.80) to GBX 481 ($6.15) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.96) to GBX 470 ($6.01) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.84) to GBX 525 ($6.71) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $9.84 on Friday. Aviva has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

