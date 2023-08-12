Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

LECO stock opened at $189.28 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Peter M. Pletcher sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total transaction of $352,247.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $845,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,017 shares of company stock worth $21,014,732 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

